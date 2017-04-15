× Winston-Salem motorcyclist dead after veering off road and striking several trees

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Winston-Salem motorcyclist has died after police said he ran off the road and hit several trees.

Scott Adrian Bailey, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene early Saturday morning in the 5200 block of Yadkinville Road.

Bailey was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle headed eastbound on Yadkinville Road when the crash happened at about 1:15 a.m., according to police.

The motorcycle crossed the center-line, went off the road and hit several trees, Winston-Salem police said in a press release. Bailey was the only person on the motorcycle.

The incident is Winston-Salem’s ninth traffic fatality this year, according to police. There were four at this time in 2016.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.