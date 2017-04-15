× The world’s oldest person dies at 117, was last person to be born in 1800s

VERBANIA, Italy — The world’s oldest person has died at 117 years old.

USA Today reported that Emma Morano died Saturday while sitting in her rocking chair in her home in the Northern Italy town of Verbania.

Morano was born in 1899 and was the last living person to have been born in the 1800s.

She attributed her long life to a diet of three eggs a day, two of which were raw, and her genetics, according to the BBC.

“She didn’t suffer. I’m happy she didn’t suffer but passed away that way, tranquilly,” Dr. Carlo Bava told the Associated Press.

Morano worked at a jute factory and the kitchen of a boarding school. She retired more than 40 years ago at the age of 75.

She said she would go to bed before 7 p.m. and wake up before 6 a.m.

“For breakfast I eat biscuits with milk or water,” Morano said. “Then during the day I eat two eggs — one raw and one cooked — just like the doctor recommended when I was 20 years old. For lunch I’ll eat pasta and minced meat then for dinner, I’ll have just a glass of milk.”