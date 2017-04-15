× Suspects rob cellphone retailer in Greensboro at gunpoint in broad daylight

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for two men accused of robbing a cellphone retailer in Greensboro at gunpoint in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the AT&T at 3711 Elmsley Court about 12:20 p.m. in reference to the incident.

The suspects are accused of entering the business and forcing employees and customers into a rear office in the building. Police said one of them had a silver semi-automatic handgun.

The suspects are also accused of stealing several I-phones and cash from the store. No injuries were reported.

They have been described as two black males in their late teens or early 20s and about 5’7” to 5’8” with short hair.

Police said they were last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts with bandanas covering their faces.

They allegedly fled the back of the business where a charcoal grey sedan was sitting on the shoulder of I-85 west.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.