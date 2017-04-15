Man thought he was meeting 13-year-old girl in Alamance County for sex, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – A man who thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl at an Alamance County park for sex has been arrested, according to deputies.
Robert Keith Sargent Jr., 39, of Winston-Salem or Statesville, faces multiple charges in connection to the incident.
The suspect is accused of soliciting an undercover officer who he believed was a 13-year-old girl for a sex act, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Sargent arrived at the South Graham Municipal Park shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday and left the scene in a vehicle, according to deputies.
Alamance County deputies and Graham police officers took the suspect into custody after a short chase.
Sargent faces the following charges:
- Soliciting a minor by computer for a sex act and did appear on-scene (G.S. 14-202.3(C)(2))
- flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle (G.S. 20-141.5(B))
- careless and reckless driving (G.S. 20-140(B))
- Driving while license revoked (G.S. 20-28(A))
He was jailed in Alamance County under a $5,000 secured bond.