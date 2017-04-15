× Man thought he was meeting 13-year-old girl in Alamance County for sex, deputies say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – A man who thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl at an Alamance County park for sex has been arrested, according to deputies.

Robert Keith Sargent Jr., 39, of Winston-Salem or Statesville, faces multiple charges in connection to the incident.

The suspect is accused of soliciting an undercover officer who he believed was a 13-year-old girl for a sex act, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Sargent arrived at the South Graham Municipal Park shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday and left the scene in a vehicle, according to deputies.

Alamance County deputies and Graham police officers took the suspect into custody after a short chase.

Sargent faces the following charges:

Soliciting a minor by computer for a sex act and did appear on-scene (G.S. 14-202.3(C)(2))

flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle (G.S. 20-141.5(B))

careless and reckless driving (G.S. 20-140(B))

Driving while license revoked (G.S. 20-28(A))

He was jailed in Alamance County under a $5,000 secured bond.