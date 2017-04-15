Live video: April the giraffe is in active labor

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say that the giraffe’s pregnancy is headed in the right direction. An update from the team says that they are waiting for active labor.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The Zoo posted this update to their Facebook page Friday morning:

“April is already out and enjoying the sunshine for the day. Grain intake remains moderate. Light discharge continues. Otherwise, all is normal and well – as expected. The only real drastic changes we will see from here is active labor – no much more change / development can occur.

Again – please excuse the sporadic/tardy post times this month. We are in construction/opening mode and routines are no longer routines on the April the Giraffe side of our operation.”