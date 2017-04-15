× Body recovered from lake in Yadkin County identified

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. – Crews have recovered a body from a lake in Yadkin County and have identified the victim.

The body of Jeffery David Key, 39, of Yadkinville, was recovered at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver.

Key had been fishing by himself in a boat at Lake Hampton at 1142 Crystal Lane. The incident was originally reported shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.

Oliver said other boaters reported seeing the victim go overboard. It appears to be an accident and there is no evidence of foul play.

Crews spent much of the day on Friday searching for the victim.

When the medical examiner is finished, Key’s body will be returned to his family, according to Oliver.

