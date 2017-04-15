× 2 men shot, injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two men were shot and injured in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon.

Quintonio Jacqueeze Willis, 27, and Rashan Tee Wilson, 29, are being treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Piedmont Circle on the report of a shooting at about 3:47 p.m. Saturday.

Willis was shot in the upper arm and Wilson was shot in the back, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Police described the incident as a drive-by shooting by suspects in two separate vehicles.

Police have not released details about the suspects, but said that a preliminary investigation suggests that the people involved knew each other and it was not a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336)773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336)727-2800.