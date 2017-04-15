1 dead, 5 injured after head-on crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – One person was killed and five others were injured after a car hit another vehicle head-on in Randolph County on Friday night.

Liv Jones, 40, of Liberty, died in the wreck, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety Master Trooper Christopher Knox.

Troopers were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. Friday on N.C. 49 north near Eastern Randolph High School Road.

A 2017 Mercedes Benz SUV was headed south on N.C. 49 when a Ford Mustang headed north went left of center and stuck the Mercedes Benz SUV head-on, according to Highway Patrol.

Jones was the driver of the Mustang. She had one adult and two children in the car who were all taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz, Sheng Zhou, 24, of Charlotte, and a passenger were also injured and taken to Moses Cone Hospital, according to troopers.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.