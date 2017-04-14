Turkey in, greeter out: Walmart greeter says he was fired after wild turkey wandered into store

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – An 88-year-old man said he was fired from his job at Walmart because he didn’t alert a manager when a wild turkey walked through the doors.

WISN reported that Bob Tallinger said he was told he should have alerted a manager about the turkey in the store.

“I says what for? Well you should have helped get that turkey out of here,” Tallinger said.

Janet Tallinger, Tallinger’s wife, said her husband was good at his job. She said the termination is unfair.

“He never saw a book of rules that said if a wild turkey comes in here, you better run and get management,” she said.

Janet Tallinger said her husband was the most popular person at that Walmart location and loved his job.

Bob Tallinger will miss working with the people the most.