Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Talk about spring fever! This is the biggest planting weekend of the year. We hung out at a local garden shop to check out all the excitement.

The North Carolina Zoo has so many animals -- not all in exhibits. How zookeepers keep track of the wildlife.

Plus a lethal bacteria infecting already sick babies in the NICU. How it happened and why it took so long for the hospital to say anything.

We'll see you at 5:00.