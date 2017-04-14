Spring fever taking over the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Carolina blue skies, warmer weather and the statistical impossibility of anymore cold snaps are bringing people outdoors and when people get outside, they want to make sure their yards are pretty.

So it’s no surprise you’ll find plenty of people at the local farm and garden stores picking up flowers, plants and seeds for a long weekend of yard work.

At Lexington Farm and Garden on South Main Street in Lexington, somewhere between the chickens and the bunnies and the wide eyed children, the people coming to shop have spring fever.

It doesn’t matter your preference, colorful flowers or any of the numerous vegetables ready to be transplanted into a garden, a stop here provides a great chance to spend a day outside.

“With gardening being so therapeutic I think people are just starting their gardens and thinking about being outside in the sun and relaxing,” says Caroline Dally, whose family owns the store.

At 7 years old, Kyler Nifong is wise beyond his years, especially when it comes to farming. Quickly moving from plant to plant, seeking a variety of vegetables for his family’s one-acre plot.

“Well, because it’s kind of my thing, you know, I like tractors so I like to farm,” Kyler said.

His did, Kyle, says the junior Nifong has always had an affinity for the garden.

“He enjoys being outside and playing in the garden and riding the tractor.”

“It’s nice for them to see it grow and be able to reap the rewards of a little bit of hard work,” Caroline Daly said.

Dally loves to see the younger generation showing such an interest. Her family’s shop, being a small locally-owned farm and garden, gets to know the regulars, guiding them year after year through the process of making the most of every purchase.

Kyler's hard work will pay off. He plans to have a vegetable stand when all of his crop is ready to pick.

Other customers coming and going Friday were just looking to brighten up their yards for the spring.