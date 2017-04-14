Use FOX8’s Interactive Radar to track storms in the area
Shark known as ‘Savannah’ surfaces near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – An eight-foot shark known as Savannah has surfaced near Myrtle Beach, according to WMBF.

Savannah surfaced in the Myrtle Beach area at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to OCEARCH. The organization’s map shows Savannah closer to McClellanville.

OCEARCH is a nonprofit research organization that monitors the migratory patterns of sharks. Savannah is one of the sharks they’re monitoring.

Savannah was tagged in Hilton Head, S.C. last month. A satellite tag was attached to the shark and sends coordinates of her position via satellite whenever she breaks the water’s surface.

Savannah is a female white shark that is 8’6” long and weighs 460 pounds, according to OCEARCH. She was named after the people of Savannah, Ga.