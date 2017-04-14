× Person shot in leg at convenience store near NC A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in the leg at a convenience store near North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Friday night.

The shooting happened at 8:50 p.m. at the M&M Grocery, located at 1500 E. Market St., directly across the street from the A&T campus, according to Greensboro police Watch Operations.

The suspect was last seen running east on East Market Street.

There is no word on the shooting victim’s condition.