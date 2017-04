× Person killed in head-on collision in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Randolph County, according to Randolph County dispatchers.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of N.C. 49 and Eastern Randolph Road near Ramseur.

Randolph County dispatchers said the head-on accident killed one person.

There is no word on injuries to other people involved in the wreck.