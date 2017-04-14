Out of the Garden Project launches Kitchen Connects Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Out of the Garden Project launched the shared kitchen space and program Kitchen Connects Greensboro Friday.

The program concept has been a goal of several partners for quite a while. The City of Greensboro had to approve the $470,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture before action could move forward.

Out of the Garden Project Director Don Milholin hopes that this program will be beneficial to those who need it most.

“We have a USDA grant that was nearly a half a million dollars that was for the City of Greensboro, Greensboro curb market, cooperative extension, ourselves and UNCG to really try to bring in local food and try to help with food deserts in Greensboro,” Milholin said. “So where we are is not only a food desert but a low-income area so we’re hoping that we can get people in the area to come and maybe try grandma's bread recipe.”

Milholin said with the help of staff, aspiring entrepreneurs have access to pots outside to grow herbs or ingredients, scholarships to become ServSafe certified and will develop a business plan for their product. Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity sell their product at a designated space at Greensboro’s Farmers Curb Market.

“We’re going to have some opportunities for them to have three free times to sell there and then they can become a member of the curb market depending on what they’re selling and how sales go,” Milholin said.

Since the announcement, the program has one committed business participant, Wolf Daddy Foods.

To find out how to get involved visit kitchenconnectsgso.com.

Applications are due by April 23.