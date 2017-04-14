North Carolina teenager called a hero after rescuing infant cousin from burning home

Firefighters say 17-year-old LJ Gray is a hero after he saved his baby cousin, Michari, from their burning home. Story at 5 & 6 on @WITN7 pic.twitter.com/xrSJxuj3Rz — WITN Anna Phillips (@AnnaPhillipsTV) April 13, 2017

KINSTON, N.C. – A North Carolina teenager is being called a hero after he rescued his infant cousin from a burning home.

WITN reported that Kinston High School junior LJ Gray ran into the home to save his cousin, Michari Strayhorn.

Gray was outside with family members Tuesday when his grandmother noticed smoke coming from the home where his cousin was sleeping, according to fire officials.

“As a firefighter we’re trained with all of the protective equipment that we have, the bunker pants, the coats the hoods, gloves, to go into these fires and were trained to know our limits,” Captain Barss told the television station. “And this young man did it with even less than what an average person would be wearing on the street.”

Fire crews arrived on the scene shortly after the rescue. The fire started from over-cooked food on the stove.

The family lost the home, but Gray and his cousin were not hurt.