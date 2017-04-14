× North Carolina mother charged in death of 3-year-old tests positive for drugs

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina mother charged in the death of her 3-year-old son has tested positive for drugs, according to WBTV.

Jamie Basinger, 23, of Burke County, has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in the death of Landyn Michael Melton.

The toddler was found dead on the porch of a home on March 15 after a neighbor called to report what was believed to be a child’s body.

The child’s body was found in the bitter cold and it remains unclear how he ended up there, according to WBTV. There were no signs of trauma.

The suspect admitted to using methamphetamine on March 13 and marijuana on March 14, 2017, according to affidavits.

She reportedly told authorities that the last time she saw her son alive was when she put him to bed at about 10:30 p.m. March 14.

The child’s cause of death has not been released by the medical examiner’s office.

The suspect has been jailed under a $100,000 bond and has court planned for May.