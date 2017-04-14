North Carolina family looking for loved one’s remains after cremated ashes stolen

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – A man’s cremated ashes were stolen while his North Carolina family was in California to spread his ashes.

KGO reported that it happened to the family of Joe Wilkinson as they were recently visiting San Francisco from Charlotte.

Mary Wilkinson and her daughter Julia came to Fisherman’s Wharf to honor Joe’s life and love of crab before planning to spread the ashes.

But somebody apparently broke into their rental car and stole a suitcase that was in the truck, along with the man’s ashes.

“Just knowing that they took my dad and they don’t even know probably what it is and it has no value to them… what if they just throw it in the trash, you know. He deserves more,” said daughter Julia Wilkinson.

The family has contacted the San Francisco Police Department which is investigating the case.