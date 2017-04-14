Use FOX8’s Interactive Radar to track storms in the area
Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

NC man, 17, accused of having images of young girls engaging in sex acts

Posted 7:48 am, April 14, 2017, by

Austin Oliver Dean, 17, of Mount Holly

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. – A 17-year-old North Carolina man is accused of having images of girls between the ages of 5 and 9 engaging in sexual acts.

The Gaston Gazette reported that Austin Oliver Dean, of Mount Holly, faces two charges of third-degree sex exploitation of a minor.

Gaston County police said the images involved girls between the ages of 5 years and 9 years engaging in sex acts, in one case with an adult male.

The alleged crimes happened between last November and last December.

Dean has been jailed in Gaston County under a $250,000 bond.