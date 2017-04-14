× NC man, 17, accused of having images of young girls engaging in sex acts

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. – A 17-year-old North Carolina man is accused of having images of girls between the ages of 5 and 9 engaging in sexual acts.

The Gaston Gazette reported that Austin Oliver Dean, of Mount Holly, faces two charges of third-degree sex exploitation of a minor.

Gaston County police said the images involved girls between the ages of 5 years and 9 years engaging in sex acts, in one case with an adult male.

The alleged crimes happened between last November and last December.

Dean has been jailed in Gaston County under a $250,000 bond.