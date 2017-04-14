NC carnival ride closes after passengers trapped 100 feet in the air for more than an hour

RED SPRINGS, N.C. – A North Carolina carnival ride is closed after four passengers were trapped 100 feet in the air for more than an hour.

WBTW reported that the Starflyer at the Red Springs Carnival in Red Springs malfunctioned on Wednesday night.

The ride reportedly has a safety brake that causes it to stop if it comes down too fast. The brake unexpectedly kicked in and the passengers were trapped, according to WBTW.

The incident has reportedly happened at least one other time. Engineers are inspecting the ride to see if it’s safe.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene including two fire departments, a police department and a rescue crew.