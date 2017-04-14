× Man dies from injuries after crash on I-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Greensboro Wednesday night has died, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Jermarcus Marquel Lumpkin, 20, of Greensboro, was pronounced dead at a local hospital at about 2 p.m. Friday.

Greensboro police were called to Interstate 40 eastbound near Business 85 South shortly before midnight Wednesday in response to a motor vehicle crash.

The wreck happened when a red 1995 Ford Mustang headed west on I-40 went off the road and crossed the median into eastbound traffic, and collided with a red 2013 Dodge Challenger.

The driver of the Challenger and two people inside the Mustang were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries. Greensboro police said Friday that Lumpkin was an occupant of the Mustang.

The other victims remain in serious but stable condition, the release said.

It is still unclear why the Mustang veered into oncoming traffic.