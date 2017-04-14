× Family calls man found dead, dismembered in Winston-Salem townhouse ‘an extraordinary man’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The family of a man who was found dead and dismembered in a Winston-Salem townhouse on Monday has released a statement.

The family of 75-year-old John Douglas Agnew released the following statement to the media on Friday:

“My father, John Douglas Agnew, was a beloved father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Dad was an extraordinary man with a boundless capacity for love. He extended his kindness, warmth, and generosity to not only his entire family, but to those in the community as well. He had a passion for helping any and every person he encountered who was in need. We are indescribably devastated by the senseless and tragic loss of this beautiful man.” – Melanie Agnew Simpson “The Agnew family requests privacy during this especially difficult and tragic time. We ask friends, neighbors and the community to respect our decision to privately grieve the loss of our beloved John Douglas Agnew. We thank law enforcement for their dedicated service and encourage anyone with information to please come forward and assist with the investigation. We would like to extended our deepest gratitude to all for the heartwarming outpouring of prayers and support as our family comes together to heal.”

Adrion Demare Whorley, 31, of Rockingham, was arrested Thursday and charged with general murder and concealment of death.

On Monday, officers went to a townhouse on Timberline Drive at about 1 p.m. to investigate a missing person report. Human remains were found during the investigation.

Human remains were also found Monday morning in Randolph County by a Department of Transportation crew doing roadwork. The workers found the remains a few feet into the woods off of Canter Road.

Winston-Salem police detectives are working with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine if the two are cases are related.

Whorley is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center under no bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

No additional suspects are being sought, the release said.