Death investigation underway in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are trying to determine how a person died earlier this evening.

The death investigation began after High Point police and Guilford County EMS were called to the scene at East Green Drive and Cable Street shortly after 6 p.m., according to Lt. Juren.

When they arrived, they found a person who was dead.

Police say they are awaiting word from the medical examiner to tell them the how the person died.

The identity of the person who died has not been identified.

