Crews on scene of possible drowning reported in Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. – Crews are on the scene of a possible drowning reported late Friday morning in Yadkin County.

One person was reported missing in the water at Lake Hampton at 1142 Crystal Lane shortly before 10 a.m., according to the West Yadkin Fire Department.

Search operations are underway and Lewisville fire responded with a dive team, according to West Yadkin fire.

Emergency responders are on the scene and residents are asked to avoid the area, including Yadkin Memorial Park.