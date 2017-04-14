Churches to perform Easter service in high-crime community in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Three unsolved homicides, shootings into homes and people doing drugs on the street are some issues people who live near Avon Avenue and Mebane Street in Burlington say they have to deal with.

“It's kind of scary to know my family is sleeping in this area and this is the kind of stuff that happens,” said Kendra Woods, who is visiting family in the area.

Hearing about those challenges is what prompted a group of churches to come together to instill hope in those people this Easter Sunday.

"What better day is there to celebrate the risen Christ and to show people that Christ is present with you regardless of what you are going through,” said Henry Carrouth, a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Carrouth came up with the idea to perform an Easter Sunday service on Avon Avenue near Mebane Street. People who live in the neighborhood call it the Montown community.

According to Burlington police, there are three unsolved homicides that happened in the area in the last two and a half years.

Churches including First Baptist, First Presbyterian and Macedonia Lutheran, along with an organization called “Women Empower Women” are putting the event together.

Dejuana Warren is the founder of “Women Empower Women.” One of the things the group does is focus on preventing violence.

“We are problem-solvers,” Warren said. “We find out what's needed in the community and we just go”

Everyone is welcome to come out to the service on Sunday. It starts at 5 p.m.

