Church giving away free gas at Greensboro gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro is currently giving away free gas at the Murphy USA at 2107 Pyramid Village Boulevard.

The church plans to pour gas in the tanks of nearly 600 needy families this Easter holiday.

Church members are also checking tire pressure and cleaning car windows. It’s park of the “No Greater Love” community weekend.