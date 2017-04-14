Use FOX8’s Interactive Radar to track storms in the area
Burglary suspect accused of mailing manifesto to President Trump arrested after 10-day manhunt

Joseph A. Jakubowski

VERNON COUNTY, Wisc. — The man who allegedly robbed a Wisconsin gun shop and mailed a manifesto to President Donald Trump has been captured after a 10-day manhunt, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joseph A. Jakubowski, 32, was apprehended at a campsite in Vernon County, Wisconsin, shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

He was taken into custody without incident and is in the process of being returned to Rock County for further investigation and charges.