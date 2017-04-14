Amber Alert issued after Virginia mother threatens to kill children

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children after police believe they were taken by their birth mother.

Police said Asia Jarvis has made threats to kill both children if their father does not provide money.

According to detectives, 5-year-old Dominique Jarvis and 1½-year-old Messiah Jarvis were last seen at a home in the 1100 block of Carrington Crescent by their father Friday morning.

The father has custody of the children. He received a message from the mother that concerned him so he called police.

Police said the children will continue to remain in immediate danger as long as they are with the mother.

Asia Jarvis was last seen wearing a blue night robe, green tights and an oversized shirt. She currently has two active warrants on file for felony abduction.

She may be driving a black Jeep.

Dominique was last seen wearing a blue and red shirt and pajama pants.

Messiah was last seen wearing yellow and black pants and a white t-shirt.

If you have any information that can help call the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at (757) 718-6781.