8-year-old girl makes catch of a lifetime while fishing in North Carolina mountains
CANTON, N.C. — A North Carolina girl made the catch of her lifetime while fishing in the mountains.
WLOS reported that Madison Grace Hensley, 8, caught a large brook trout in the Pigeon River on Thursday morning, according to her mother.
Madison’s mom said the fish weighed 6 pounds and was 19 inches long.
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says the state record for brook trout is 7 pounds, 7 ounces, which was caught in the Raven Fork River in 1980.
Click here to find a place to fish for trout in the mountains of North Carolina or learn more about the rules and regulations of trout fishing.
35.532884 -82.837356