8-year-old girl makes catch of a lifetime while fishing in North Carolina mountains

CANTON, N.C. — A North Carolina girl made the catch of her lifetime while fishing in the mountains.

WLOS reported that Madison Grace Hensley, 8, caught a large brook trout in the Pigeon River on Thursday morning, according to her mother.

Madison’s mom said the fish weighed 6 pounds and was 19 inches long.

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says the state record for brook trout is 7 pounds, 7 ounces, which was caught in the Raven Fork River in 1980.

