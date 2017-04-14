× 5-year-old boy from North Carolina killed in accident at Atlanta rotating restaurant

ATLANTA — A 5-year-old boy from North Carolina was killed in an accident at a rotating restaurant in Atlanta Friday.

The incident happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant in the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel Friday afternoon, according to WSB-TV.

Police said the boy was pinned between a door and a table that was on the rotating platform that circles the restaurant, according to WAGA. It took rescue crews about 30 minutes to free the child.

The boy was transported to Grady Hospital with major head trauma and died from his injuries.

The boy’s family was in town from Charlotte, WSB-TV reports.