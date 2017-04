Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Three lanes of Interstate 85 Southbound in Davidson County near Lexington have been shut down due to a crash.

The incident was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at I-85 Southbound at mile-marker 96.

The interstate is not expected to reopen until about 1:30 p.m.

There is heavy congestion near Exit 102 (Lake Road).

Details have not been released about the cause of the crash or any possible injuries.