Several people spot possible meteor streaking across the North Carolina night sky

Caught meteor on Nest Cam this evening @wxbrad pic.twitter.com/M89yESw590 — Earl Ayers (@AyersEarl) April 13, 2017

Several people have reported seen a possible meteor streaking over the North Carolina sky.

The meteor was reported in various locations in North Carolina on Wednesday, including Thomasville, Durham, Concord, Fairview and Newton, according to the American Meteor Society.

It was also reported in California, Indiana, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, England, Virginia, Florida and Georgia.

Twitter user Earl Ayers from Cornelius, N.C. posted video that he shot which he said captures the meteor in “Nest Cam.”

The 16-second clip shows something small and bright briefly flash across the sky.

WBTV Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas said the object likely never made it to the ground before burning up.