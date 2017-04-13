R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company donates part of Whitaker plant to local development group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- On Thursday, the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company made good on a promise it announced more than two years ago.

The company finalized its donation of part of the Whitaker Park Manufacturing Plant on Reynolds Boulevard to a local redevelopment group. The donation includes 120 acres of land and 13 buildings.

The property now belongs to the Whitaker Park Development Authority (WPDA, Inc.), a nonprofit focused on creating economic development in the area. Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem Business Inc. and The Winston-Salem Alliance created the organization.

Don Flow is the Chairman of WPDA, Inc. He says its goal is to bring jobs and enhance the tax base in that area.

“Our vision is to really create a vibrant mixed-use development that everybody here will come by and just feel excited about seeing,” Flow said. “Just like the Innovation Quarter, that also finds its history in Reynolds and its extraordinary generosity, we stand in the same place now with Whitaker Park.”

Flow said there will be a big announcements for the area the next 100 days.