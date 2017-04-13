× NC man charged with secret peeping accused of sliding cell phone under Old Navy changing room door

RALEIGH, N.C. – A man faces secret peeping charges after allegedly sliding a cell phone under the door of a North Carolina clothing store’s changing area.

WTVD reported that Raleik Joshua Goodwin, 23, of Clayton, faces one count of felony secret peeping.

Police said Goodwin used his cell phone to spy on a woman inside the changing room on Tuesday at an Old Navy store in Raleigh.

The suspect was taken to the Wake County Jail where he is being held under a $150,000 bond.