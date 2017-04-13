× NC man accused of touching himself in front of mom and young girl, dropping pants in front of 9-year-old

CARY, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of touching himself inappropriately in front of a woman and her 10-year-old daughter and also dropping his pants in front of a 9-year-old.

WRAL reported that Gabriel Newell Garza, 22, of Roxboro, faces charges of indecent exposure with a child, indecent exposure when the defendant is at least 18 years old and the victim is younger than 16 and indecent exposure.

The first incident allegedly happened at a Harris Teeter parking lot in Cary on March 11. He is accused of touching himself in front of a mother and her 10-year-old daughter.

Garza was arrested Monday in connection to that charge.

The suspect was also charged Thursday after he allegedly dropped his pants in front of a 9-year-old getting the mail at an apartment complex.

Garza was released on a $65,000 bond and is on house arrest. He has court planned for May, according to WRAL.