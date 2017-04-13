Mother still seeking justice after daughter shot, killed 6 months ago near NC A&T

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Mary Dieudonne-Hill remembers the last conversation she had with her daughter.

"The last thing we said to each other was, 'I love you,’” she said. “I was able to tell her I loved her."

Dieudonne-Hill says the past six months without her daughter have been painful.

“Sleeping at night is hard,” she said. "Christmas was hard, her birthday was in February."

On Oct. 2, police say 19-year-old Alisia Dieudonne and 21-year old Ahmad Campbell were shot and killed at a house party on Circle Drive near North Carolina A&T State University.

Police say the students were innocent bystanders.

"Our babies were innocent,” Dieudonne-Hill said. “They were good kids."

But months later, there still haven’t been any arrests made.

"I'm here to fight for my child and I'm here to get some justice," the mother said.

This week, Dieudonne-Hill traveled from Illinois to speak at a campus safety forum along with the mother of Ahmad Campbell.

They both passed out flyers, urging students to come forward.

"We're just begging and pleading that anyone who heard or saw something to speak out," she said.

She says the toughest part is knowing that someone knows who killed her daughter.

"That's probably the most heart-wrenching thing for me," Dieudonne-Hill said.

Greensboro police say it's still an active case and want to find the person responsible for the shooting.

But the heartbroken mother says police can't do it alone.

"They can only do their job if people speak out," she said.

It’s a message she hopes will help find the shooter and bring closure to both families.

"That's our prayer,” she said. “That we get some peace because we don't have any peace."