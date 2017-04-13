Gunman killed in attempted sweepstakes robbery connected to string of armed robberies in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police have connected a man killed during an attempted armed robbery on April 5 to a group they believe is responsible for at least 14 armed robberies which happened in the city over the last several months.

Starting in December 2016, a group of suspects began robbing convenience stores at gunpoint. Surveillance videos showed them forcibly shoving a customer in one incident and holding a clerk at gunpoint in another. In some of the robberies, one of the suspects was wearing red gloves, while another appeared to have long dreadlocks. The suspects would enter the businesses, and while one of them would go behind the counter, another would guard the door.

On April 5, 2017, police say two armed suspects entered the Bingo Games located on University Parkway, and attempted to rob the business. However, an employee was also armed, and gunfire was exchanged between the employee and the suspects. The employee was shot, but survived. One of the suspects, later identified as 22-year-old Deshaun Rashaud Fishermccullum, was shot and died trying to run away from the scene.

On Thursday, police confirmed that they believe Fishermccullum was part of the group involved in the previous armed robberies.

Police are still looking for the other man involved in the Bingo Games armed robbery, but say they have persons of interest.