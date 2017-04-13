Gravesite of Alamance County deputy killed in 1934 restored for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office credits an act of kindness for honoring one of its fallen deputies.

Deputy George Massey was killed in the line of duty in 1934 after being hit by a vehicle while he was investigating an automobile accident.

Two years ago, the sheriff’s office began honoring fallen officers by having ceremonies at their gravesites on the anniversary of their deaths.

A ceremony for Massey was held in March.

That’s when law enforcement members noticed Massey’s headstone and his wife’s headstone were on the verge of toppling.

The sheriff’s office contacted Askew-Petersen Monuments in Burlington to take on the restoration project.

The company agreed, but wanted to do the work for free.

“I know it’s helping the deputy and his wife and that’s all that matters to us,” company owner Eugene Petersen said.

Petersen developed an even greater respect for law enforcement after he and his family were the victims of a home invasion 12 years ago.

He still appreciates how law enforcement supported him and quickly solved his case.

“Absolutely, until the day I die I will,” he said.

The opportunity to work on the project was another way to say "thank you" despite the fact that the sheriff’s office was ready to pay for the work.

“We just felt like what happened here today is a fitting tribute to a guy who paid the ultimate price serving the citizens of Alamance County -- that we were able to take a piece of history and make it look new again,” Alamance County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kirk Puckett said.

The restoration work on both headstones would have totaled about $900.