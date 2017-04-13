× Driver in crash flees, attempts to evade police by pretending to eat breakfast

DURHAM, N.C. — A driver who crashed into a Durham utility pole Thursday morning allegedly attempted to evade police by pretending to eat breakfast at a nearby restaurant, according to WTVD.

Durham police arrested the driver after he fled the crash scene around 7:30 a.m. on North Duke Street at Englewood Avenue.

The driver, 24-year-old Frederick Lamont Fleming-Trice Jr., of Durham, was later arrested two blocks away at the Biscuitville on West Club Boulevard.

Officers apprehended him after he ordered an egg and cheese biscuit at the restaurant, according to authorities.