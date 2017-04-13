× Authorities no longer looking for Rockingham County murder suspect

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – The search for an accused murderer in Rockingham County is over.

Investigators had been looking for Michael Hutson since last week. Hutson, of Eden, had been wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the death of 61-year-old Terry Wayne Hagwood.

Police have told FOX8 that they’ve stopped searching for Hutson, but have not said whether or not he’s been found.

Reidsville police were called to a home in the 500 block of Thomas Street at about 1:30 p.m. April 4 on a medical call. Hagwood was found dead.

Police have since said they were investigating Hagwood’s death as a homicide. The suspect’s vehicle was recovered by Reidsville police on Sunday.