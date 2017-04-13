× Arrest made after man found dead, dismembered in Winston-Salem townhouse

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An arrest has been made in connection with the killing of a man whose body was found dismembered at a townhouse on Timberline Drive.

Adrion Demare Whorley, 31, of Rockingham, is charged with general murder and concealment of death, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Whorley was arrested earlier today near his home in Rockingham.

On Monday, officers went to a townhouse on Timberline Drive at about 1 p.m. to investigate a missing person report. Human remains were found during the investigation.

The deceased was identified as 75-year-old John Douglas Agnew.

Human remains were also found Monday morning in Randolph County by a Department of Transportation crew doing roadwork. The workers found the remains a few feet into the woods off of Canter Road.

Winston-Salem police detectives are working with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine if the two are cases are related.

Whorley is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center under no bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 17.

No additional suspects are being sought, the release said.

