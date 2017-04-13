× 3 critically injured in Greensboro crash late Wednesday night

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Three people were critically injured after a crash in Greensboro late Wednesday night, according to Greensboro police.

Greensboro police were called to Interstate 40 eastbound near Business 85 South shortly before midnight in response to a motor vehicle crash that left three people critically injured.

The wreck happened when a red 1995 Ford Mustang headed on I-40 westbound went off the road and crossed the median into eastbound traffic, and collided with a red 2013 Dodge Challenger that was traveling eastbound, Greensboro police said in a press release.

The driver of the Challenger and two people inside the Mustang were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries. The names of the people involved have not been released.

The other occupant of the Challenger, a child, was properly restrained, and treated on scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. It is unknown what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.