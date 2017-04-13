2 people OK after car slams into State Electric Supply Company building in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two people were OK after the car they were in veered off the road and slammed into a State Electric Supply Company building.
The incident happened Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Link Road in Winston-Salem.
The car slammed into the State Electric Supply Company building, causing damage.
Police have not said why the driver veered off the road. The investigation is ongoing.
36.074127 -80.256251