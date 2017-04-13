Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

2 people OK after car slams into State Electric Supply Company building in Winston-Salem

Posted 5:38 am, April 13, 2017, by , Updated at 06:36AM, April 13, 2017

(Nick Sturdivant/WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two people were OK after the car they were in veered off the road and slammed into a State Electric Supply Company building.

The incident happened Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Link Road in Winston-Salem.

The car slammed into the State Electric Supply Company building, causing damage.

Police have not said why the driver veered off the road. The investigation is ongoing.