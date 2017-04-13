× 2 people OK after car slams into State Electric Supply Company building in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two people were OK after the car they were in veered off the road and slammed into a State Electric Supply Company building.

The incident happened Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Link Road in Winston-Salem.

The car slammed into the State Electric Supply Company building, causing damage.

Police have not said why the driver veered off the road. The investigation is ongoing.

Video sent from a worker at State Electric Supply. The car that hit the building had to be lifted out @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/KMsAyMEIpY — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) April 13, 2017

Here's a look at the damage to the State Electric Supply Co. building. WS Police haven't said why car veered off. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/J888CaY0fK — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) April 13, 2017

2 people ok after their car veers off the side of Link Rd. in WS slamming into the State Electric Supply Co. building. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/ewNSEOVpWP — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) April 13, 2017