'Worst police officer ever' takes plea deal in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man described by a Wake County judge as “the worst police officer there ever was” will never put on a badge again, WNCN reports.

Joseph Conover, 39, is accused of abusing his power, using excessive force and falsely arresting people.

“You turned out to be as bad a cop as you could possibly be and appear to the court to be completely out of control,” said Wake County Superior Court Judge Donald Stephens during the sentencing, according to WTVD.

Conover was at one time the chief of the NOVA Company Police Agency. The district attorney’s office convinced a grand jury to indict Conover after allegations against the agency surfaced.

Conover is already serving a two-year sentence for improperly accessing a law enforcement computer.

As part of a plea deal Wednesday, Conover will serve an 18-month sentence concurrent with his two-year sentence.

Conover would not apologize to his victims in court Wednesday, WTVD reports.

Multiple people Conover arrested have indicated they will file civil suits against him.