× Winston-Salem crematory employee had 93 sets of human remains at King home

A state regulatory board has suspended the license of Cremation Services Inc. of Winston-Salem after cremated human remains were found in February on a company employee’s property in King, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The employee told police he had 93 “sets of remains” at his home “for the alleged purpose of disposal,” according to the suspension order from the N.C. Board of Funeral Services.

The board, which regulates funeral services in North Carolina, issued the order for the suspension on March 30. A hearing on the case is set for 10:30 a.m. May 10 at the board’s office in Raleigh.

Susanne Blair, the owner and manager of Cremation Services, acknowledged in an interview Tuesday that her business didn’t properly handle the cremated human remains mentioned in the order. Blair said she and the employee, James Howard Massie III, will testify at the hearing.