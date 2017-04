× Reidsville homicide suspect possibly spotted again

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man wanted in a Reidsville homicide was possibly spotted in the area of Mullin Road and U.S. 158, the News & Record reported.

The Rockingham County Office of Emergency Management stated in a release that he is wearing a black hat, black hoodie and jeans. The agency said people should call 911 immediately if he is spotted.

Hutson is wanted in the death of 61-year-old Terry Wayne Hagwood.

At 7:30 a.m. Sunday, officers received a tip from police in Danville, Va., that Hutson’s vehicle was located across the state line. Officers said they transported Hutson’s black GMC Envoy to the Reidsville Police Department.