Program prepares students for the college admissions process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crosby Scholars is an academy working in partnership with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system to -- starting in middle school -- prepare students for the college admissions process, while giving them enrichment opportunities they wouldn't normally be exposed to.

The program has seen 98 percent of their participants go to a two or four-year school after K-12, and they say 100 percent of their students graduate high school. Last year, their students went to more than 130 different colleges and universities, and this year, they will graduate close to 1,000 students.