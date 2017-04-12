Parents killed teen in plot inspired by “Manchester by the Sea,” DA says

MOUNT UPTON, N.Y. — A mother and father killed their special needs teen and tried to cover up the crime with a house fire in a plot they came up with after watching the movie “Manchester by the Sea,” WBNG reported.

Jeffrey Franklin, 16, was found dead in the burned home Feb. 28, but officials say the boy was killed before the fire was set.

During a recent bail hearing for 33-year-old Heather Franklin and her husband, 35-year-old Ernest Franklin II, officials said the couple adopted the boy in 2012 and said there was “a very big strain on the family relationship because of Jeffrey’s special needs.”

On Feb. 28, according District Attorney Joseph McBride, Heather Franklin wife watched “Manchester by the Sea,” a movie in which three children die in a fire accidentally set by their father, though the father isn’t charged.

Two hours later, Jeffrey was dead.

If convicted, both of the Franklins face up to 25 years to life in prison.

