‘Memorial reunion’ planned to honor 20-plus classmates killed in same high school graduating class

RADCLIFF, Ky. — More than 20 graduates from the North Hardin High School Class of 2002 have been killed in separate tragedies, WDRB reported.

Instead of a class reunion, former classmates are now planning a “memorial reunion.”

“We’re nicknamed the Final Destination class,” Jackie Miller told WDRB. “You see them on the news because they’re being killed or an overdose or dying from cancer,” she said.

“We’ve been told to stay at home and wrap ourselves in bubble wrap,” Miller said. “That’s what other classes are telling us. If we were y’all, we wouldn’t go anywhere or do anything, because you never know who’s gonna be next.”

Just last week, former classmate and mother of four Maria Williams was murdered. Earlier this year, Joseph Bradford was shot and killed in Louisville. State Trooper Cameron Ponder, who also graduated in 2002, was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2015.

“Every day you get on Facebook, you’re waiting to see who the next person’s gonna be,” Miller said.

That’s why two students set up a Facebook page, titled “NHHS Class of 2002 Memorial Reunion” to remember those who’ve died.

“We don’t want them to be forgotten,” Miller said. “We feel like it’s our place, because we’re still here to remember.”

