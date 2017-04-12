× Former director of Davidson County Animal Shelter pleads guilty to animal cruelty

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The former director of the United Animal Coalition, which ran the Guilford and Davidson County animal shelters, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty on Wednesday, according to Davidson County District Attorney Garry Frank.

Marsha Mayo Williams pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice at the Davidson County Courthouse Wednesday morning, Frank said.

Williams was sentenced to 24 months supervised probation. During that time she is not to operate or work at an animal shelter or similar facility.

Marissa Studivent and Dana Williams-King were charged along with Williams in September 2015 with cruelty to animals. The charges stemmed from an incident at the Davidson County Animal Shelter.

The cases involving Studivent and Williams-King are still pending, Frank said.